Textbook affordability and open educational resources

McGill University Library & Archives and the Student Society of McGill University (SSMU) are happy to announce the release of the report, Challenges and opportunities: Open Educational Resources (OERs) at McGill University by graduating Arts student Casarina Hocevar. The report releases the findings of a student textbook affordability survey and provides a set of recommendations for greater OER use on campus. Read it online.

