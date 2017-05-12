Browse > Home Blog / Showcase Canadian culture this summer

Showcase Canadian culture this summer

Become a host for McGill’s Homestay Weekend, part of the English Immersion Summer Program offered by the School of Continuing Studies. Show our international students a typical summer weekend in Canada – including swimming, cycling, barbecuing and more – as they improve their English skills and learn about Canadian culture. This is one of the most anticipated experiences during the program, thanks to members of the McGill community like you! Learn more about the program and hosting a student. Get more info.

Category: Blog