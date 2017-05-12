Browse > Home Blog / Mole vs. melanoma: Can you spot the difference?

Mole vs. melanoma: Can you spot the difference?

This is the fourth lecture of the series presented by The Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Research Centre and will include presentations from doctors and investigators on melanoma and melanoma research. There will also be patient testimonials.

Wednesday, May 17; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. McIntyre Medical Sciences Building (1200 Pine Avenue West), Palmer Theatre, 6th floor. Admission is free but register online. Contact Annette Novak for more information at 514-398-4970 or by email events.gcrc@mcgill.ca

