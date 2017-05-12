Browse > Home Blog / IHSP summer policy workshop on marijuana legalization

IHSP summer policy workshop on marijuana legalization

From May 29 – June 2, the McGill Institute for Health and Social Policy (IHSP) will be hosting its third annual summer policy workshop, focusing on the plan to legalize marijuana in Canada. The event includes discussions with policymakers, practitioners and community leaders to validate and refine policy proposals, as well as a field trip to a medical marijuana production facility, and much more. All interested parties are welcome to apply. Limited space available, apply now.

