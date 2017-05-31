Browse > Home Convocation / Hon docs offer their words of wisdom

Hon docs offer their words of wisdom

In the coming days, Spring Convocation ceremonies will see McGill bestow Honorary Degrees to 14 exemplary individuals. This year’s honorary doctorate recipients excel in a diverse range of areas and have a wealth of wisdom to impart upon the Class of 2017. Click on the thumbnails below to watch their addresses. The most recent address appears at the bottom of the page.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin (D.Mus., May 14)

Yannick Nézet-Séguin has been a musical prodigy from a young age, starting music lessons at the age of 5 and deciding he wanted to be a conductor by the age of 10. In 1994 he became music director of the Choeur polyphonique de Montréal, at age 19. In 1998 he became assistant conductor and chorus master of the Opéra de Montréal.

In 2000 he was named music director of the Orchestre Métropolitain, a post he will continue to hold. In 2009 the New York Times described his shift from leading choral music to symphony direction as “almost unheard of.” In 2017-2018, he will wind up his tenth and final season with the Rotterdam Philharmonic. He has been Music Director of the Philadelphia Orchestra since 2012. In 2020-2021, Maestro Nézet-Séguin will succeed James Levine as the third Music Director of the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

Dr. Atul A. Gawande (D.Sc., Health Sciences, May 30, 10 a.m.)

Surgeon, writer and public health researcher, Dr. Atul Gawande practices general and endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. He is Professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and is the Samuel O. Thier Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Gawande is also Executive Director of Ariadne Labs and Chairman of Lifebox, organizations devoted to reducing suffering and saving lives through systems innovation for better health care worldwide.

Atul Gawande believes that society must take a step back and look at new ways to practice medicine — with fewer cowboys and more pit crews: “Our medical systems are broken. Doctors are capable of extraordinary (and expensive) treatments, but we are losing our core focus: actually caring for people.”

Suzanne Lévesque, D.Litt., Health Sciences, May 30, 10 a.m.

Mme Suzanne Lévesque’s illustrious career started by following the path laid out by her remarkable father J.-Louis Lévesque. M. Lévesque, a nationally lauded businessman, was one of Québec’s most beloved philanthropists and a patron of health and education.

A strong advocate of the inherent power of education and research, Mme Lévesque’s vision has led to the creation of a long list of new university- and hospital-based research chairs focusing on a variety of subjects from cancer, heart disease, genetics, ophthalmology and neo-natal care among many others. Her approach has always been hands-on and she supports strong ties and collaboration between the many institutions that the Fondation J.-Louis Lévesque, of which she is President and Chief Executive Officer, supports.



Alanis Obomsawin, D.Litt., Continuing Studies, May 30, 6 p.m.

Filmmaker, artist, singer, storyteller and activist Alanis Obomsawin, of the Abenaki Nation, is one of Canada’s most distinguished documentary filmmakers.

Ms. Obomsawin joined the National Film Board of Canada in 1967. Her award-winning films address the struggles of Aboriginal peoples in Canada from their perspective, giving prominence to those voices that have long fallen on deaf ears. She has produced and directed 49 National Film Board of Canada documentaries. One of her best known films is “Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance”, about the 1990 siege at Oka, Quebec.

“Education,” she has said, “is the most important thing in my life. It’s why I do what I do.” Her work is a testament to those words as she weaves together meticulous historical research, political insight and her own intimate knowledge of indigenous traditions.

