Bachand named to Superior Court of Quebec

By McGill Reporter Staff

Frédéric Bachand, Ad. E. and an Associate Professor of Law at McGill, has been appointed a judge of the Superior Court of Quebec, district of Montreal.

The announcement was made on May 4, by the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. Along with Bachand, Karen Rogers, Christine Baudouin, and Daniel Royer were also appointed to the Superior Court of Quebec.

“Mr. Justice Bachand will bring many qualities to the Superior Court – among them a keen mind; rigour; great practical wisdom; mastery of subjects including evidence, statutory interpretation, and civil procedure; and deep thoughtfulness on the role of adjudication relative to other modes of resolving disputes,” said Law Dean Robert Leckey. “It is a huge loss for us, but our colleagues named to the bench remain part of the community of the Faculty of Law. We wish him joy and every success as he continues in a new form his public service in the law.”

While in Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that the new appointees are “extraordinarily exceptional people.”

Bachand holds doctorates from the Université de Montréal and the Université Panthéon-Assas, in addition to an LL.M. from the University of Cambridge and an LL.B. from the Université de Montréal. He began his legal career with the firm of Ogilvy Renault and at the Supreme Court of Canada, where he clerked for Justice Gérard La Forest.

In 2003, he joined McGill’s Faculty of Law, where he has taught legal interpretation, alternative dispute resolution, and evidence, among other subjects. His scholarship focuses primarily on domestic and international arbitration.

In parallel with his academic career, Bachand has served as an accredited arbitrator in both domestic and international cases. He has contributed his time to numerous organizations, including the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, where he served on the board. In recognition of his contributions to the law and to legal education, he was named Advocatus Emeritus (Ad. E.) by the Barreau du Québec and received the John W. Durnford Teaching Excellence Award at McGill.

