We’re Not Done Yet: Major HIV conference opens today

The Annual Canadian Conference on HIV/AIDS Research will be held in Montreal from April 6 to 9. The conference, led by the Canadian Association for HIV Research (CAHR), will bring together more than 900 of Canada’s top scientists, physicians, and community leaders, and will include five major plenary presentations focusing on the paramount issues facing the global HIV/AIDS response.

The Conference co-chairs, Dr. Alexandra de Pokomandy (McGill University Health Centre)and Dr. Hugo Soudeyns (Centre de recherche du CHU Sainte-Justine), selected the theme “We’re Not Done Yet” for this year’s event.

“Tremendous successes have been achieved in the fight against HIV-AIDS,” said Dr. de Pokomandy. “However, people living with HIV, health care workers, community members, and researchers in Canada and elsewhere around the world also agree that many challenges remain and HIV continues to kill. That is why this year’s conference theme is ‘We’re Not Done Yet’.”

This year’s program will present new scientific knowledge on the major issues facing the global response to HIV. In addition, two major awards in HIV research will be presented:

to the field of HIV) will be delivered by Dr. Julie Bruneau from UdeM. Dr. Bruneau is recognized as a leader in the development of addiction medicine in Canada; and The 2017 Red Ribbon Award (which is presented annually by CAHR for outstanding service to the cause of research in HIV/AIDS) which will be presented to Francisco Ibáñez-Carrasco (Ontario HIV Treatment Network, Toronto) whose work focuses on HIV research and online dissemination, teaching and learning to maximize the involvement of all research stakeholders especially people living with HIV.

In addition, a number special sessions will take place including: an overview on the latest in HIV vaccine research; an examination of transitioning patients from pediatric to adult care; the latest news in HIV/HCV co-infection; an in-depth review of the HIV cascade of care; a check-in of the status of HIV cure research in Canada; and an update on HIV, Aging and Rehabilitation.

