Weinstein earns CCAE's Outstanding Achievement Award

Weinstein earns CCAE’s Outstanding Achievement Award

By Linda Sutherland

The Canadian Council for the Advancement of Education (CCAE) has bestowed its most prestigious accolade – the Outstanding Achievement Award – on Marc Weinstein, McGill’s Vice-Principal of University Advancement.

This prominent award recognizes Weinstein’s visionary leadership, his outstanding accomplishments as a fundraiser and his many contributions to the advancement of higher education philanthropy in Canada.

Following his successful tenure as Vice-President and General Counsel of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation, Weinstein returned to his alma mater in 2006, where he skillfully masterminded the launch of Campaign McGill: History in the Making, the most ambitious and comprehensive fundraising effort in the University’s history.

Despite the bleak financial situation brought on by the 2008-09 economic downturn, Weinstein’s boundless enthusiasm for advancing the University’s philanthropic interests prevailed, and Campaign McGill exceeded its goal, raising a remarkable $1.026 billion over just eight years.

Since the conclusion of the Campaign, Weinstein has continued to commit himself to raising the level of philanthropic professionalism and achievement across McGill. Through expanded engagement opportunities with alumni, University Advancement continues to broaden its base of support, and consistently brings in more than $100 million in donations each year. On March 15 of this year, the second edition of McGill24 shattered one-day Canadian fundraising records by raising nearly $1.4 million in 24 hours from more than 3,400 donors – many of whom were students and young alumni giving to McGill for the first time.

“Marc’s passion for McGill – his alma mater – motivates all that he does. His extraordinary dedication to fundraising, his astute strategy, and his effective tactical efforts have helped to rally support from McGill’s widespread community of alumni and friends,” says Michael Meighen, who has worked closely with Weinstein, first as a co-chair of Campaign McGill, and more recently in his role as Chancellor of the University.

“Marc is a consummate professional, who never misses an opportunity to pursue a philanthropic opportunity. I am sure that if someone were to tell him that a donor in Antarctica was interested in making a gift, he would reply ‘I’ll be there’ and book a seat on the next available flight.”

Weinstein has also made significant contributions as an advocate for Canada’s university advancement profession and champion of the industry’s best practices. A member of the Conference Board of Canada’s National Council of Foundation Executives (NCOFE), Marc has been active on the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), and the CCAE. In 2015 his achievements were recognized with the Award for Outstanding Philanthropic Career by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

Weinstein will be presented the 2017 Outstanding Achievement Award on Wednesday, June ‎7, during this year’s national CCAE conference in Hamilton, Ont.

