Staying healthy during exams

By McGill Reporter Staff

When it comes to the end-of-semester crunch, McGill alumni have a few messages for current students. Take care of yourself. We feel your pain. You’ve got this.

In fact, they have 600 messages of support and well-wishes.

On Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 20, students can pick up a free exam care kit containing pens and pencils, chocolate, condoms, ear plugs, bookmarks, tea, key chains, highlighters – and a handwritten note of support from a recent McGill grad. Also on hand: fresh fruit and a sympathetic ear. Volunteers will be handing out kits in the passageway between the McLennan and Redpath Libraries, starting at noon.

Healthy McGill partnered with Campus Life and Engagement and the McGill Alumni Association to launch the project in December 2015. An initiative of Student Services, Healthy McGill connects students with support and resources, with a recognition “that ‘healthy’ means something different to everyone and [we] encourage you to make decisions that are right for you.”

The exam care kits are a hit with students, and the project has grown from 150 kits in its first exam period to this semester’s 600. This year, the Office for Students with Disabilities and the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life have joined the initiative.

Approximately 100 recent grads contributed notes to this year’s kits. “We reached out to people who had graduated within the last 10 years, because we thought they’d still have a good memory of what campus life is like,” says Kay Dass, Alumni Relations Officer. “Exam times can be very stressful for students. Alumni have walked that path before, so we said, ‘Why not send the students a little bit of love to let them know there’s someone thinking of them.’”

There are health-focused study tips on the flipside of each handwritten note:

Set goals as you study

Familiarize yourself with your exam schedule, including the building and room your exam is in.

Take breaks to eat and move

Take time to sleep (try to aim for 7-9 hours)

Dress in layers and try to be as comfortable as possible

Bring earplugs, extra pens/pencils, and a water bottle

“We understand this is a stressful time, and we want students to know we’re thinking about them,” Dass says. “Our focus is not ‘go hard, sleep later.’ We’re sending positive vibes, and the message that it’s important to stay healthy during this period.”

