Ogundokun and Daoust named McGill athletes of the year

(VERSION FRANÇAISE CI-DESSOUS)

By Earl Zukerman

Basketball player Dele Ogundokun of Hamilton, Ont., and hockey’s Mélodie Daoust of Valleyfield, Que., were named male and female athletes of the year, respectively, at the 40th annual McGill varsity sports awards gala, held Sunday at La Plaza in the EVO Montreal student residence on Sherbrooke Street.

Ogundokun, a management senior, and Daoust, a fifth-year physical education major, received the Stuart Forbes and Gladys Bean trophies, respectively, as the student-athletes who brought most credit to the University by reason of their athletic achievements.

Hockey team captain Patrick Delisle-Houde, a fifth-year forward from Quebec City, and basketball co-captain Jennifer Silver of Beaconsfield, Que., took home the Richard Pound and Muriel Roscoe trophies, respectively, awarded to the graduating male and female athletes for proficiency and leadership in athletics over their university careers.

Silver, a 5-foot-11 forward, was a double award recipient who also received the Dr. Mac Teskey Trophy, presented to an individual who has overcome significant adversity to serve as an inspiration to others. The fourth-year medical student missed nine games with a broken hand suffered in early January and returned to help lead McGill to seven consecutive victories, including the RSEQ conference title and the school’s first-ever national hoops championship.

Sanchit Gupta, a soccer defender from Ottawa and a science major with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, was awarded the Uldis Auders Memorial Trophy as the top sophomore, in any sport, who best combines academic excellence with athletic prowess.

Basketball point-guard Kendrick Jolin of Pointe Claire, Que., and hockey goaltender Tricia Deguire of Sherbrooke, Que., were named as the McGill rookies of the year.

The women’s basketball squad received the Martlet Foundation Trophy as the varsity team of the year for the third straight season. They finished with a 25-9 record overall, capturing the RSEQ league banner and their first-ever national championship.

The baseball Redmen took home the Harry Griffiths Trophy, awarded to the top team in a sport outside the jurisdiction of U SPORTS. They posted a 31-11 record overall, including a 15-1 mark in regular season play, to capture their third consecutive Canadian Collegiate Baseball Association national championship,

Special recognition awards went to Derek Drummond and Carrie Mouck. Drummond, a professor emeritus in the faculty of architecture, has served as a volunteer varsity photographer since retiring as director of athletics in 2007. Mouck, a volunteer assistant coach with the synchro swim team, organized the national championship meet, won by McGill in February.

Tribute was also paid to McGill’s three all-Canadians, 57 conference all-stars, five conference titles and four national championships won during the 2016-17 intercollegiate season. League banners were captured by both basketball teams (RSEQ), the hockey Martlets (RSEQ), the cross-country Martlets (RSEQ) and the baseball Redmen (CCBA North), in addition to national titles in women’s basketball (U SPORTS), baseball (CCBA), women’s lumberjacking (CILA) and synchronized swimming (CUSSL).

Finally, commemorative plaques were presented to the MVPs of 30 varsity teams.

2016-17 Most Valuable Player Awards For McGill Varsity Teams

BADMINTON: Connor Tannas (Calgary, Alta) and Brianna Wang (Wellesley, MA, USA)

BASEBALL: Rocky Hroch (Temecula, CA, USA) & Christopher Stanford (Quebec City, Que)

BASKETBALL: Dele Ogundokun (Hamilton, Ont) and Alex Kiss-Rusk (2nd straight season; Beaconsfield, Que)

CROSS-COUNTRY RUNNING: Francois Jarry (2nd straight season; Lachine, Que) and Melanie Myrand (2nd straight season; Lachine, Que)

FIELD HOCKEY: Julia Rogers (Guelph, Ont)

FOOTBALL: Louis Brouillette (Sherbrooke, Que)

GOLF: Stuart Earle (Woodmans Point, NB) and June Gleed (Aurora, Ont)

HOCKEY: Mathieu Pompei (Laval, Que) and Melodie Daoust (2nd straight season; Valleyfield, Que)

LACROSSE: Spencer Bromley (Surrey, BC)

ROWING: Lucas de Gelder (Vancouver, BC) and Sophie Toor (Barrie, Ont)

RUGBY: Andrew Manson (Edinburgh, NS) and Emily Challice (Lakefield, Ont)

SKIING (alpine): Cole Rosenberg (3rd consec. year; Toronto, Ont) and Genevieve Soden (Vail, CO, USA)

SOCCER: Julien Marlatt (San Francisco, CA, USA) and Cassandra Fafalios (Richmond Hill, Ont)

SWIMMING: Samuel Wang (Sherbrooke, Que) and Jessica Warrack (Rocky View, Alta)

SYNCHRONIZED SWIMMING: Tamar Banon (Montreal, Que)

TRACK & FIELD: Francois Jarry (Lachine, Que) and Vanisa Ezukuse (Mississauga, Ont)

VOLLEYBALL: Claire Vercheval (Ste. Julie, Que)

LUMBERJACKS: Dominic Mercier-Provencher (St. Sylvere, Que) and Joséanne Bélanger-Naud (Brigham, Que)

****

Dele Ogundokun et Mélodie Daoust nommés athlètes de l’année à McGill

Le joueur de basket-ball Dele Ogundokun de Hamilton, en Ontario, et la hockeyeuse Mélodie Daoust de Valleyfield, au Québec, ont été nommés athlètes masculin et féminin de l’année lors du 40e gala sportif annuel de l’université McGill, dimanche.

Ogundokun, un étudiant de quatrième année en administration, et Daoust, une étudiante de cinquième année en éducation physique, ont reçu respectivement les trophées Stuart Forbes et Gladys Bean remis aux athlètes ayant apporté le plus de crédit à l’université de par leurs performances sportives

Le capitaine de l’équipe masculine de hockey Patrick Delisle-Houde, un attaquant originaire de Québec, et la basketteuse Jennifer Silver de Beaconsfield, au Québec, ont pour leur part remporté les trophées Richard Pound et Muriel Roscoe, qui soulignent le leadership d’étudiants-athlètes au cours de l’ensemble de leur carrière universitaire.

Silver a aussi mérité le trophée Dr. Mac Teskey, remis à un individu qui a su faire face à l’adversité et est ainsi devenu une source d’inspiration pour ses pairs. L’étudiante en médecine, qui en était à sa quatrième saison avec les Martlets, a raté neuf matchs en raison d’une fracture à une main subie au début de janvier, mais a effectué un retour en fin de saison pour aider McGill à remporter sept victoires consécutives en route vers le titre du RSEQ et le premier championnat national de basket-ball dans l’histoire de l’institution.

Sanchit Gupta d’Ottawa, un défenseur avec l’équipe masculine de soccer, a quant à luireçu le trophée Uldis Auders en tant qu’athlète de deuxième année qui combine le mieux les performances sportives et académiques. Inscrit en sciences, il a conservé une moyenne académique parfaite de 4,00.

De leur côté, l’arrière de l’équipe masculine de basket-ball Kendrick Jolin de Pointe-Claire, Qué., et la gardienne de but Tricia Deguire, une hockeyeuse de Sherbrooke, Qué., ont été nommés recrues de l’année.

La formation féminine de basket-ball a quant à elle reçu le trophée de la Fondation des Martlets pour la troisième saison consécutive en tant qu’équipe de l’année de McGill parmi celles faisant partie du réseau de U SPORTS. En 2016-2017, les Martlets ont conservé un dossier cumulatif de 25-9, ont conservé la bannière du RSEQ et ont remporté un tout premier championnat national.

Pour sa part, la formation de baseball des Redmen a hérité du trophée Harry Griffiths octroyé à la meilleure équipe de l’année dans un sport non sanctionné par U SPORTS. Les Redmen ont conservé une fiche cumulative de 31-11 pendant la saison et ont gagné le championnat de l’Association de baseball collégial canadienne.

Des prix spéciaux de reconnaissance ont été attribués à Derek Drummond et Carrie Mouck. Drummond, professeur émérite à la faculté d’architecture, a été photographe bénévole depuis 2007, quand il a pris son retraite comme directeur de la service des sports. Mouck, entraîneur adjoint volontaire de l’équipe de nage synchronisée, a organisé la rencontre du championnat national, remporté par McGill en février .

La soirée a également été l’occasion de souligner la sélection de trois athlètes de McGill parmi les étoiles de U SPORTS et de 57 athlètes au sein de l’équipe étoiles de leur ligue, ainsi que les cinq championnats de conférence et quatre titres nationaux remportés pendant la saison 2016-2017. Les bannières de conférence ont été gagnées par les deux équipes de basket-ball (RSEQ) ainsi que les formations de baseball (CCBA Nord), de hockey féminin (RSEQ) et de cross-country féminin (RSEQ), alors que les championnats canadiens ont été remportés en basket-ball féminin (U SPORTS), baseball (CCBA), en bûcheronnage féminin (CILA) et en nage synchronisée (CUSSL).

Finalement, des plaques ont été remises aux athlètes les plus utiles des 30 équipes de niveau élite de McGill (voir la liste ci-dessous).

Athlètes les plus utiles à leur équipe à McGill en 2016-2017

ATHLÉTISME: Jarry François (Lachine, Qué.) et Vanisa Ezukuse (Mississauga, Ont.)

AVIRON: Lucas de Gelder (Vancouver, C.-B.) et Sophie Toor (Barrie, Ont.)

BADMINTON: Connor Tannas (Calgary, Alb.) et Brianna Wang (Wellesley, MA)

BASEBALL: Rocky Hroch (Temecula, CA) et Christopher Stanford (Québec, Qué.)

BASKETBALL: Dele Ogundokun (Hamilton, Ont.) et Alex Kiss-Rusk (2ème année consécutive; Beaconsfield, Qué.)

BÛCHERONNAGE: Dominic Mercier-Provencher (Saint-Sylvère, Qué.) et Joséanne Bélanger-Naud (Brigham, Qué.)

CROSSE: Spencer Bromley (Surrey, C.-B.)

CROSS-COUNTRY: François Jarry (2ème année consécutive; Lachine, Qué.) et Mélanie Myrand (2ème année consécutive; Lachine, Qué.)

FOOTBALL: Louis Brouillette (Sherbrooke, Qué.)

GOLF: Stuart Earle (Woodmans Point, N.-B.) et June Gleed (Aurora, Ont.)

HOCKEY: Mathieu Pompei (Laval, Qué.) et Mélodie Daoust (2ème année consécutive; Valleyfield, Qué.)

HOCKEY SUR GAZON: Julia Rogers (Guelph, Ont.)

NATATION: Samuel Wang (Sherbrooke, Qué.) et Jessica Warrack (Rocky View, Alb.)

NAGE SYNCHRONISÉE: Tamar Banon (Montréal, Qué.)

RUGBY: Andrew Manson (Edinburgh, N.-É.) et Emily Challice (Lakefield, Ont.)

SKI ALPIN: Cole Rosenberg (3ème année consécutive; Toronto, Ont.) et Genevieve Soden (Vail, CO)

SOCCER: Julien Marlatt (San Francisco, CA) et Cassandra Fafalios (Richmond Hill, Ont.)

VOLLEYBALL: Claire Vercheval (Sainte-Julie, Qué.)

