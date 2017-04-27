May 3: Women in academia panel
On May 3, Research and Innovation will host In Her Own Words, a panel discussion with four inspiring and accomplished women in academia. The conversation will focus on the unique career paths of women in research. Panelists include: Anja Geitmann, Dean of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and Associate Vice-Principal (Macdonald Campus); Anne McKinney, Associate Vice-Principal, Research and Innovation; Adelle Blackett, Professor of Law and Canada Research Chair. Moderated by Dr. Rosie Goldstein, Vice-Principal, Research and Innovation. A networking reception will follow. All are welcome. Please register in advance to attend.
