Disabled employees and their allies meet and greet

The objective of this event is to bring together McGill employees with disabilities and their allies to initiate a discussion around issues affecting employees with disabilities at McGill. While encouraging participants to connect with each other in a relaxed atmosphere, the event aims to discuss the needs of employees with disabilities in order to create a more inclusive and a socially supportive workplace at McGill.

Light refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP if you plan on attending, as space is limited. Should you require any disability-related accommodations, kindly advise organizers a week before the event using the RSVP form or by emailing andrea.miller-nesbitt@mcgill.ca.

April 20, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Faculty of Law, New Chancellor Day Hall (3644 Peel Street), Room 202.

