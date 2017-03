Browse > Home Blog / McGillians can save 20 per cent on BIXI

McGillians can save 20 per cent on BIXI

Your daily ride just got a little easier – McGill community members are eligible for a 20 percent discount on annual BIXI memberships. Discount is valid for both new memberships and renewals. Deadline to enroll is June 1. For more information, visit McGill’s BIXI web page.

Share this article







Category: Blog

Tag: BIXI