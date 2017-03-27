Browse > Home Blog / Richard III comes to McGill

Richard III comes to McGill

The Department of English Drama and Theatre program at McGill is proud to present Shakespeare’s Richard III, 7:30 p.m., March 29 to 31, and April 5 to 7, at Moyse Hall Theatre, Arts Building (853 Sherbrooke St West).

Reviled and cursed, Richard III is Shakespeare’s greatest anti-hero. Our production re-envisions this tragedy as a world of ghosts and prophesy, where murderers lurk in the shadows and mourning widows glide, haunted, through empty spaces.

In this nightmarish theatrical vision, our Richard is indeed three, merging and splintering within the unbounded landscape of his tormented imagination. Get more information.

