March 29: National Geographic Society information session

The information session will include a presentation by Colin Chapman, Professor (Anthropology and School of Environment) and Member of the Committee for Research and Exploration (CRE) at National Geographic. Professor Chapman will share his insights, knowledge, and new updates from his perspective as a member of the CRE for over nine years. There will be a question and answer period.

March 29, 2 – 4 p.m.; James Administration Building, Room 301. Please RSVP online by Wednesday, March 22, at 5 p.m. Get more info.

