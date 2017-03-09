Browse > Home / Blog / Get involved in a Peer Program. Apply now

Get involved in a Peer Program. Apply now

Posted on Wednesday, March 8, 2017

callout2Are you looking for ways to get involved in the McGill community? Are you interested in supporting other students and events across campus? Check out the list of programs recruiting volunteers for the upcoming academic year, express your interest and apply! There are opportunities available in:

  • Orientation and First-Year Support
  • Engagement and Leadership
  • Academics and Career
  • Health and Wellness

Get more details about Peer Programs on campus

 

