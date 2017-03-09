Get involved in a Peer Program. Apply now
Are you looking for ways to get involved in the McGill community? Are you interested in supporting other students and events across campus? Check out the list of programs recruiting volunteers for the upcoming academic year, express your interest and apply! There are opportunities available in:
- Orientation and First-Year Support
- Engagement and Leadership
- Academics and Career
- Health and Wellness
Get more details about Peer Programs on campus
Category: Blog