Online course goes in depth on Quebec’s North

By Kathryn Jezer-Morton

A new MOOC (Massive Open Online Course), Northern Quebec: Issues, Spaces, and Cultures is being offered by the Institut Nordique du Quebec (INQ), which is a tripartite partnership between McGill, Université Laval, and l’Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS).

The course is free and open to the public, and offers an introduction to the social and political issues of northern Quebec and the First Nations that are located in the region. The MOOC will be offered in two sessions: In French from Feb. 13 to April 10, and in English from April 24 to June 17. Registration for both versions is open until March 6.

Topics addressed will include northern populations’ cultures, northern representations in our collective imagination, various visions of the economic development of this territory, and its socio-political developments. The course will be led by Prof. Thierry Rodon of the Department of Political Science at Université Laval, and will include field interviews with people involved in the development and ecosystem management in the North.

The course outline is as follows:

Module 1 : Envisioning the North: between science and imagination

Module 2 : Migrations and Encounters

Module 3 : Indigenous Peoples: Between Recognition and Neglect

Module 4 : Northern Development: Homeland vs Hinterland

Module 5 : Regional governances

Module 6 : The Northern Political Economy

Module 7 : Which Development for the North?

Register for the MOOC online

Watch the promotional teaser by clicking on the thumbnail below

https://youtu.be/ShtPclKQA8Y

