Breathing new life into old computers

Reboot McGill is looking to collect any computers, laptops and peripherals that are broken or no longer in use. They fix the equipment and donate it back to members of the McGill community. Don’t know how to recycle your electronics? They also arrange for the proper disposal of all usable equipment and scrap. In need of a computer, laptop or peripheral device free of charge? Contact them at reboot@mcgilleus.ca and they’ll see what they can do!

