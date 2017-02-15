Browse > Home Blog / Beatrice Yeung: McGill’s newest Rhodes Scholar

Beatrice Yeung: McGill’s newest Rhodes Scholar

By McGill Reporter staff

Beatrice Yeung is the most recent addition to McGill’s long list of Rhodes Scholars. That brings McGill’s complement to this year’s crop of Rhodes scholars to three.

It also means 142 McGill graduates have been awarded the Rhodes Scholarship, created in 1902, and one of the most respected in the world.

Yeung is doing a double major in Molecular and Cellular Biology and Sociology, a course program that is partly the result of volunteer work she did with First Nations in Montreal.

She worked with the Montreal General Hospital on how underserved populations can better navigate the health care system and did research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the second largest teaching affiliate of the Harvard Medical School.

At Oxford she intends to do an MPhil in Medical Anthropology.

Yeung joins two other McGill students who clinched 2017 Rhodes Scholarships this year, providing for up to three years of studies at the University of Oxford.

Aaron Gluck-Thaler, a prizewinning Mechanical Engineering student, is a scholar-elect from Quebec.

Angela Yu, a graduate student in Biology, who studies the initiation of DNA replication in yeast using super-resolution microscopy, is a scholar-elect chosen from the Maritimes.

“Congratulations to Beatrice, Angela and Aaron” said Principal Suzanne Fortier. “The Rhodes scholarship is internationally renowned as an acknowledgement of outstanding accomplishment. Over the years, it has recognized excellence in McGill’s student body, and their passion and drive for changing their world. I wish Beatrice, Angela and Aaron every success in their next chapters at Oxford.”

The Rhodes Scholarships, named for Cecil Rhodes, a British mining magnate and South African politician at the pinnacle of the British Empire’s influence around the world, are widely considered to be one of the worlds most prestigious. McGill counts more Rhodes Scholarships among its students than any other university in Canada.

At Oxford, the oldest university in the English-speaking world, Rhodes Scholars join just over 20,000 students from more than 140 countries currently studying at the University.

