Browse > Home Blog / AMUSE Floor Fellows / Negotiation update

AMUSE Floor Fellows / Negotiation update

On February 6, representatives of the Union and McGill met in the presence of the Arbitrator appointed by the Ministry of Labour, to establish their positions and discuss next steps for negotiations on a first collective agreement. This meeting was held following McGill’s decision not to endorse an agreement that includes both free room & board and wages for work performed.

The University indicated its willingness to either continue the mediation with the assistance of the Arbitrator on monetary parameters, or to ask the Arbitrator to arbitrate this section of the collective agreement. The University is supportive of all other clauses previously agreed upon by the parties.

The Union informed the Arbitrator and McGill of its decision to discontinue discussions at this time, and to ask the Arbitrator to possibly arbitrate the majority of the clauses of the collective agreement, including the monetary parameters.

The Arbitrator will proceed with the arbitration of the collective agreement. The Arbitrator asked each party to provide the name of the legal counsel who will represent them in the arbitration, and the list of articles to be arbitrated. Once the Arbitrator is informed of the names of each party’s legal counsel and of the list of articles to arbitrate, a calendar of activities will be established.

The Arbitrator informed the parties that the earliest availability to begin the arbitration will be in the fall of 2017.

Mise à jour sur les négociations / AMUSE Responsables d’étage

Le 6 février, les représentants du Syndicat et de McGill se sont rencontrés en présence de l’arbitre nommé par le Ministre du travail afin d’établir leur position et discuter des prochaines étapes de la négociation d’une première convention collective. Cette rencontre fait suite à la décision de McGill de ne pas entériner une entente qui comprend la gratuité de la chambre et des repas et le paiement d’un salaire pour le travail effectué.

L’Université a indiqué son ouverture soit à continuer la médiation avec l’aide de l’arbitre sur les paramètres monétaires, soit à demander l’arbitre d’arbitrer cette partie de la convention collective. L’Université est favorable à toutes les autres clauses précédemment convenues par les parties.

Le Syndicat a informé l’arbitre et McGill de sa décision de ne pas poursuivre à ce moment les discussions et de demander l’arbitrage de possiblement la majorité des clauses de la convention collective, y compris les paramètres monétaires.

L’arbitre procédera à l’arbitrage de la convention collective. L’arbitre a demandé à chaque partie de lui fournir le nom du conseiller juridique qui les représentera à l’arbitrage et la liste des articles soumis à l’arbitrage. Une fois que l’arbitre est informé du nom du conseiller juridique de chaque partie et de la liste des articles soumis à l’arbitrage, on établira un calendrier des activités.

L’arbitre a avisé les parties que sa disponibilité la plus rapprochée pour commencer l’arbitrage sera à l’automne de 2017.

Share this article







Category: Blog