The month-long celebration of Black History Month starts today at McGill, organized by the Social Equity and Diversity Education Office (SEDE). Tonight’s (Feb. 2) Opening Ceremony featuring performances by local artists and an engaging panel discussion. Check out the schedule on the webpage or on Facebook. For more information about Black History Month 2017 or to get involved as a volunteer, please contact blackhistory.sede@mcgill.ca.

Category: Blog