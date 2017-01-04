Update on negotiations with AMURE (research associates and research assistants)

The Union and University representatives met on December 19, 2016.

As a follow-up to previous meetings, the University made several written proposals relative to: Harassment, Sexual Harassment and Discrimination; Health and Safety; Work Accidents; Postings, Appointments and Reappointments; and Probationary Periods.

The parties reached an agreement and ratified the texts of the articles relative to Work Accidents and Harassment, Sexual Harassment and Discrimination.

The parties discussed the specifics of the three other proposals and were not able to reach an agreement on these matters. Some validation of information and exploration of potential solutions will have to occur before the next meeting on January 23, and these topics will be on the agenda at that time.

The parties agreed on a schedule of seven negotiation sessions through to mid-March 2017.

This update is meant to inform the community about ongoing negotiations and has been validated by the union.

Category: In Focus