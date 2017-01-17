Browse > Home Blog / Register for the Acfas Congress today

Register for the Acfas Congress today

Registration is now open for the 85th Congrès annuel de l’Association francophone pour le savoir (Acfas). From May 8–12, McGill will host Acfas, the largest French-language interdisciplinary conference in the world, welcoming an estimated 6,000 delegates from 40 countries. The Congress, which will feature some 200 colloquia from a wide variety of disciplines, is open to everyone, including students, staff and faculty.

The theme of the 2017 Acfas Congress is “Vers de nouveaux sommets,” and the event will highlight cutting-edge research, while also celebrating a rich legacy of past discoveries. The preliminary program can be viewed online.

Register online today.

Related stories

Congrès de l’Acfas : les préparatifs vont bon train

Getting ready for Acfas

Le congrès de l’Acfas : un « grand rassemblement scientifique à nul autre pareil »

Acfas conference “an exciting scientific party that has no equal”

McGill défraie les coûts d’inscription à l’Acfas

McGill will foot bill for students’ Acfas registration

Share this article







Category: Blog

Tag: Acfas, Congrès annuel de l’Association francophone pour le savoir