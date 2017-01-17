QS ranks Desautels among ‘global elite’ business schools

By Anne Lagacé Dowson

McGill’s Desautels Faculty of Management has earned top marks in the annual QS Global 250 Business Schools Report, putting the Faculty in the same category as institutions such as Harvard Business School and London Business School. In particular, the Faculty earned high marks for employability of its graduates, international academic reputation and research excellence.

The report was published by higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds and was based upon the findings of two global surveys – a survey of international employers who hire MBA graduates and another of academics with expertise in the fields of business and management.

Overall, four of Canada’s leading business schools got top rankings in the report, which was released last week.

Along with the Desautels Faculty of Management, The Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, and Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia were all rated as outstanding schools.

That top ranking put those four in the Global Elite quadrant of the report, which includes 45 of the world’s leading business schools.

In all, 107 of the 250 top-ranked business schools are in North America, 82 in Europe, 42 in the Asia-Pacific region, 10 in Latin America and nine in Africa and the Middle East.

Read the full QS Global 250 Business Schools Report.

Share this article







Category: Headline News

Tag: Desautels Faculty of Management, QS Quacquarelli Symonds