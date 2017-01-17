Browse > Home Blog / Nominations open for Equity and Community Building prize

McGill’s Award for Equity & Community Building recognizes the work of students, faculty and staff committed to advancing equity and diversity at McGill. The Award brings with it a monetary award and an engraved plaque.

Up to four awards may be granted per year, one in each of the following groups:

Academic staff

Administrative and support staff

Students

Teams consisting of members of any of the above groups or any combination

Nominees should be actively involved in promoting diversity and inclusivity within the McGill community. The nomination letter and letters of support should address ways in which the nominee has shown exceptional leadership, initiative and commitment to equity, diversity and community building.

Nomination forms are available online. The nomination deadline for the 2016 competition is March 17.

