Message on the Advisory Committee for the Reappointment of the Principal and Vice-Chancellor
[Editor's Note:] The following is a message to the McGill community from Mr. Stuart (‘Kip’) Cobbett, Chair of the Board of Governors on the Advisory Committee for the Reappointment of the Principal and Vice-Chancellor:
Professor Suzanne Fortier will complete her first term as Principal and Vice-Chancellor on June 30, 2018 and will be eligible for reappointment. Professor Suzanne Fortier was appointed Principal and Vice-Chancellor on September 5, 2013. Pursuant to the Statutes, an Advisory Committee for the Reappointment of the Principal and Vice-Chancellor has been established. Its membership includes:
Chair: Mr. Stuart (‘Kip’) Cobbett
Chancellor: Mr. Michael A. Meighen
Representatives:
Board of Governors
- Ms. Kathy Fazel
- Mr. Ram Panda
Senate
- Professor Bruce Lennox
- Professor Morty Yalovsky
MAUT
- Professor Terry Hébert
- Professor Renée Sieber
Administrative & Support Staff
- Mr. Victor Chisholm
- Mr. Ron Critchley
Students
- Mr. Victor Frankel
- Mr. Ben Ger
Alumni Association
- Mr. Bob Babinski
- Ms. Miranda Keating Erickson
Secretary
- Ms. Edyta Rogowska
The Advisory Committee would welcome any written comments by members of the McGill community with respect to the renewal of Professor Fortier’s appointment. All comments will be treated in the strictest confidence by the Committee. Please submit your comments in writing by February 15, 2017. Comments should be addressed to Mr. Stuart (Kip) Cobbett, Chair of the Advisory Committee for the Reappointment of the Principal and Vice-Chancellor, c/o the Secretary-General, University Secretariat, James Administration Building, 845 Sherbrooke Street West, Room 313, Montreal, QC H3A 0G4, or by e-mail to: advisories@mcgill.ca
Comité consultatif pour la reconduction du mandat de la principale et vice‑chancelière
Source: Stuart (Kip) Cobbett, Président du Conseil des gouverneurs
La professeure Suzanne Fortier terminera son premier mandat à titre de principale et vice-chancelière le 30 juin 2018, date à laquelle son mandat sera admissible à une reconduction. Mme Fortier a entrepris ses fonctions en tant que principale et vice-chancelière le 3 septembre 2013. Conformément aux Statuts, un Comité consultatif pour la reconduction du mandat de la principale et vice‑chancelière a été établi et se compose des membres suivants :
Président: M. Stuart (‘Kip’) Cobbett
Chancelier: M. Michael A. Meighen
Les représentants:
Conseil des gouverneurs
- Mme Kathy Fazel
- M. Ram Panda
Sénat
- Professeur Bruce Lennox
- Professeur Morty Yalovsky
Association des professeur(e)s et bibliothécaires de McGill (APBM)
- Professeur Terry Hébert
- Professeure Renée Sieber
Personnel administratif et de soutien
- M. Victor Chisholm
- M. Ron Critchley
Étudiants
- M. Victor Frankel
- M. Ben Ger
Association des diplômés de l’Université
- M. Bob Babinski
- Mme Miranda Keating Erickson
Secrétaire du comité
- Mme Edyta Rogowska
Le comité invite les membres de la communauté mcgilloise à présenter leurs commentaires à l’égard de la reconduction du mandat de la professeure Suzanne Fortier à titre de principale et vice-chancelière. Veuillez transmettre vos observations par écrit d’ici le 15 février, 2017, à l’attention de M. Stuart (Kip) Cobbett, président du comité, aux soins de la secrétaire générale, Secrétariat de l’Université, Pavillon de l’administration James, 845, rue Sherbrooke Ouest, bureau 313 (Québec) H3A 0G4, ou par courriel advisories@mcgill.ca. Tout commentaire reçu demeurera strictement confidentiel.
Category: Blog