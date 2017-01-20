Browse > Home Blog / Message on the Advisory Committee for the Reappointment of the Principal and Vice-Chancellor

Message on the Advisory Committee for the Reappointment of the Principal and Vice-Chancellor

[Editor's Note:] The following is a message to the McGill community from Mr. Stuart (‘Kip’) Cobbett, Chair of the Board of Governors on the Advisory Committee for the Reappointment of the Principal and Vice-Chancellor:

Professor Suzanne Fortier will complete her first term as Principal and Vice-Chancellor on June 30, 2018 and will be eligible for reappointment. Professor Suzanne Fortier was appointed Principal and Vice-Chancellor on September 5, 2013. Pursuant to the Statutes, an Advisory Committee for the Reappointment of the Principal and Vice-Chancellor has been established. Its membership includes:

Chair: Mr. Stuart (‘Kip’) Cobbett

Chancellor: Mr. Michael A. Meighen

Representatives:

Board of Governors

Ms. Kathy Fazel

Mr. Ram Panda

Senate

Professor Bruce Lennox

Professor Morty Yalovsky

MAUT

Professor Terry Hébert

Professor Renée Sieber

Administrative & Support Staff

Mr. Victor Chisholm

Mr. Ron Critchley

Students

Mr. Victor Frankel

Mr. Ben Ger

Alumni Association

Mr. Bob Babinski

Ms. Miranda Keating Erickson

Secretary

Ms. Edyta Rogowska

The Advisory Committee would welcome any written comments by members of the McGill community with respect to the renewal of Professor Fortier’s appointment. All comments will be treated in the strictest confidence by the Committee. Please submit your comments in writing by February 15, 2017. Comments should be addressed to Mr. Stuart (Kip) Cobbett, Chair of the Advisory Committee for the Reappointment of the Principal and Vice-Chancellor, c/o the Secretary-General, University Secretariat, James Administration Building, 845 Sherbrooke Street West, Room 313, Montreal, QC H3A 0G4, or by e-mail to: advisories@mcgill.ca

Comité consultatif pour la reconduction du mandat de la principale et vice‑chancelière

Source: Stuart (Kip) Cobbett, Président du Conseil des gouverneurs

La professeure Suzanne Fortier terminera son premier mandat à titre de principale et vice-chancelière le 30 juin 2018, date à laquelle son mandat sera admissible à une reconduction. Mme Fortier a entrepris ses fonctions en tant que principale et vice-chancelière le 3 septembre 2013. Conformément aux Statuts, un Comité consultatif pour la reconduction du mandat de la principale et vice‑chancelière a été établi et se compose des membres suivants :

Président: M. Stuart (‘Kip’) Cobbett

Chancelier: M. Michael A. Meighen

Les représentants:

Conseil des gouverneurs

Mme Kathy Fazel

M. Ram Panda

Sénat

Professeur Bruce Lennox

Professeur Morty Yalovsky

Association des professeur(e)s et bibliothécaires de McGill (APBM)

Professeur Terry Hébert

Professeure Renée Sieber

Personnel administratif et de soutien

M. Victor Chisholm

M. Ron Critchley

Étudiants

M. Victor Frankel

M. Ben Ger

Association des diplômés de l’Université

M. Bob Babinski

Mme Miranda Keating Erickson

Secrétaire du comité

Mme Edyta Rogowska

Le comité invite les membres de la communauté mcgilloise à présenter leurs commentaires à l’égard de la reconduction du mandat de la professeure Suzanne Fortier à titre de principale et vice-chancelière. Veuillez transmettre vos observations par écrit d’ici le 15 février, 2017, à l’attention de M. Stuart (Kip) Cobbett, président du comité, aux soins de la secrétaire générale, Secrétariat de l’Université, Pavillon de l’administration James, 845, rue Sherbrooke Ouest, bureau 313 (Québec) H3A 0G4, ou par courriel advisories@mcgill.ca. Tout commentaire reçu demeurera strictement confidentiel.

Share this article







Category: Blog