McGill scores big at CASE District 1 Excellence Awards

Recently, the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), District 1 announced the winners of its 2017 Awards of Excellence, and McGill was a big winner. The University took home two Golds (for UA’s OMG Contest and the MNI’s A Brilliant Night fundraising gala); two Silvers (for the McGill24 Day of Giving web site and McGill24’s overall digital communications); and two Bronzes (for McGill24 as a Special Event, and for its social media) – the most of any institution in Canada.

When the awards are announced at the CASE District 1 Annual Conference at the end of the month, McGill will share the stage with institutions such as Harvard, MIT and Boston University, reflecting the strength of the District 1 field and the exceptional calibre of the University’s submissions and work. View the complete list of categories and winners.

Category: Kudos