McGill delegation to speak at Davos

Principal Suzanne Fortier is again attending the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. This year, she is joined by McGill professors Elena Bennett (Dept. of Natural Resource Sciences and School of Environment), Andrew Gonzalez (Dept. of Biology) and Graham MacDonald (Dept. of Geography). The Principal was part of a panel at last year’s forum.

McGill is the only Canadian university member participating in the WEF’s Global University Leaders Forum.

On Thursday, January 19, the Principal will be a speaker on a panel entitled “Issue Briefing: Jobs and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.” The panel will be webcast beginning at 4 a.m. EST. The video will remain in the WEF archive.

Professors Bennett, Gonzalez and MacDonald will host an IdeasLab on the topic of “Shaping a Sustainable World” on Friday, January 20. The event will not be livestreamed, but a recording will be available. The researchers will address how to best accommodate, the food, water, and living needs of the world’s growing population without irreversibly damaging the Earth’s ability to meet those needs for future generations’ use. In anticipation of Davos, Gonzalez spoke to the Reporter about building more sustainable cities and MacDonald discussed global food systems. The Reporter will publish an interview with Bennett on January 19.

The WEF’s annual meeting attracts more than 2,500 leaders from business, government, international organizations, civil society, academia, media and the arts. The theme of the 2017 meeting is “Responsive and Responsible Leadership.” The meeting runs from January 17-20, 2017.

