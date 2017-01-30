Browse > Home Headline News / Law students, faculty step up for rights following shootings, travel ban

Law students, faculty step up for rights following shootings, travel ban

By McGill Reporter Staff

McGill Law students are rallying and harnessing support for people affected by U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations. The students are volunteering at Trudeau Airport, organizing a letter campaign against the travel ban, and participating in a vigil running from 6 – 8 p.m. Monday night at the Parc Ave. metro station near Jean Talon St..

There was a minute of silence Monday at the Law Faculty for the six people murdered in the mosque in the Quebec City suburb of Ste-Foy, and the McGill flag is at half-staff in honour of the dead.

Law professor and Associate Dean (Graduate Studies) Richard Gold wrote to Law students right after the shootings to assure them that the Faculty supports all students, regardless of origin or faith, and that Canada will not follow the path set out by its neighbours to the South.

In his letter, Gold wrote, “The ban is particularly offensive to us at McGill Law as we are a global law school – perhaps, now, the global law school – that places value on diversity, equality, and freedom. I write particularly to those who are directly or indirectly affected by this ban, including those who come from the seven countries involved or from the United States.”

Dean of Law Robert Leckey pointed out that McGill’s Faculty has a long history of leadership in protecting what used to be called civil liberties and now more often are called human rights. “Limiting myself to predecessors of mine in the Dean’s office, I think of Frank Scott and Maxwell Cohen. Of course, while this history is important, a tradition remains alive only so long as those in the present act on it and carry it forward. Doing so is up to us.”

Keeping that tradition alive are students who’ve been in touch with Law professors from McGill and other law schools in Montreal to try to organize a panel on the travel ban. Students have also been taking names of people who will help if some sort of legal clinic should be created. There has been contact with the Harvard Immigration and Refugee Clinic to see if they need help on the Canadian side of the border.

Students are taking shifts at the airport to provide legal resources to those needing information about the travel ban.

At the same time, McGill’s International Student Services (ISS) has posted information on its website about the controversial new U.S. travel policy.

Other law students have organized a letter-writing campaign to MPs at a table in the Atrium of the Law Faculty being held from 9 – 5 p.m. all week. Many other students are taking shifts monitoring the table.

