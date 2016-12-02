Browse > Home Blog / Send us your holiday reading list

“People don’t read books anymore,” is a common lament in today’s plugged in world. With internauts getting much of their information and entertainment online through short videos and even shorter tweets, it feels like the bell has been tolling for books for a decade now. But, if the enthusiasm for the Reporter’s annual McGill Holiday Reading List is any indication, the reports of reading’s death are greatly exaggerated.

For the fourth straight year, we’re asking members of the McGill community to submit their holiday reading wish list (along with name, job title or program and year of study, and any comments about the books) to neale.mcdevitt@mcgill.ca. The list will be posted on the Reporter site in the coming weeks.

Take a look at the previous years’ lists: 2015, 2014, 2013

