Exams continue as scheduled despite snowstorm

Final examinations for the winter term will continue as scheduled on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, despite this morning’s wintry weather.

Students writing exams today are encouraged to leave extra travel time this morning, especially if driving any significant distance. Public transit, especially buses, will be affected by the snowstorm, which is expected to bring 15 centimetres of snow to the Montreal region by later in the day.

Good luck on your exams!

