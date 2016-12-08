“I have a healthy backlog of books, in both French and English, I would like to dive into,” writes Principal Suzanne Fortier. “During the holidays, I plan to start with L’archipel d’ une autre vie, by Andreï Makine, an author I greatly admire. I also want to read Margaret Atwood’s The Heart Goes Last. We had the great pleasure of having Margaret as our Beatty Lecturer this year and I am eager to read her again. Finally, I am planning to read The Invention of Science, by David Wootton, one of our 2016 Cundill Prize finalists.

****

Victor Chisholm, Undergraduate Research Officer in the Faculty of Science, says that he’s been ”pecking away at a book for a while” but the our annual reading list “made me think what i really WANT to read instead.”

Chisholm’s picks include Ru, by Kim Thuy. “I’ve heard many good things about this book, her debut novel which won the Governor General’s Award for French language fiction at the 2010 Governor General’s Awards,” says Chisholm. “A novel about Vietnamese refugees coming to Canada seems very à propos now, since Canada’s welcoming of the Vietnamese some years ago has inspired many of us to try to do the same for Syrian refugees today… I haven’t decided whether to read it in the original French, or the English translation by Sheila Fischman who has done so much to bring French-language literature to the Anglo-sphere.”

****

Mathieu Hemery, a post doc Fellow in Physics/Biology has his sights set on four books including Satellite Sisters, by Maurice Dantec; The Hero with a Thousand Faces, by Joseph Campbell; Jean de Florette, by Marcel Pagnol; and the iconic To Kill a Mocking Bird, by Harper Lee.

****

“I had planned to read Q by Luther Blissett (aka Wu Ming) – the first book one reads by an author is always extra exciting – but a friend of mine, finding out that I hadn’t read anything by Nick Harkaway, thrust Angelmaker into my hands with a stern look,” writes Torsten Bernhardt, course administrator and pedagogical developer in the Department of Biology. “If I make it through those I’ll dive into The Sting of the Wild, by Justin Schmidt, about one man’s personal exploration into stinging insects. Now I have three books, all by authors I’ve never read. Extra exciting!”

****

“I am very interested in history and identity – and how, in different times, places, and cultures, people adapt and respond to life’s circumstances – often resulting from difficult political situations or one’s status as an individual (or group member) outside the dominant culture,” says Kendra Gray, projects officer in the Office of Student Academic Services. “I don’t find the subject matter to be depressing; rather I am amazed by our capacity to adapt and work within constraining circumstances.”

To that end, Gray will be finishing Hitler: Ascent, 1889-1939, by Voker Ullrich and Memory Mambo, by Achy Obejas. Gray also will tackle some new titles, including Nightwood, by Djuna Barnes; Master and Margarita, by Mikhail Bulgakov; and Leaving Berlin, by Joseph Kanon.

****

Emily Heer, an M.Sc. Public Health Candidate in the Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Occupational Health, recommends a trio of books for people looking for inspiration – sounding every bit like a a seasoned literary critic.

Of The Sellout, by Paul Beatty, Heer writes; “Paul Beatty is the master of satire and this particular one will make you cringe and almost hate yourself for enjoying the book so much, and I think that’s the point. It’s thoroughly entertaining and gives a perspective on race in America that is otherwise hard to find.”

Shantaram, by Gregory David Roberts. “If you’re a fast reader and enjoy 900-pages of dreamy images, this is the book for you,” writes Heer. “It’s set in India, and Roberts’ vivid descriptions of the heat and humidity will almost make you forget the snow outside. It’s enthralling, fantastic, and will send you through a whirlwind of facial expressions in a single sitting.”

Finally, Heer recommends East of Eden, by John Steinbeck. “Everyone should read this book at least once in their life,” she says, “and now is as good a time as any.”

****

Speaking of suggestions, Isabelle Carreau, senior planning analyst in the Office of the Provost and Vice-Principal (Academic), “warmly recommends” Du domaine des Murmures, by Carole Martinez.

****

You’d think training seven days a week and maintaining a 4.0 GPA would leave little time for extracurricular reading, but François Jarry, McGill’s Top Eight Academic All-Canadian is looking forward to “reading a bit of science-fiction, probably some stories by H. G. Wells.”

Not surprisingly, for a person who, in a recent Reporter profile, said he tries to be as efficient as possible with his downtime, Jarry also plans on reading Which Comes First, Cardio or Weights?: Workout Myths, Training Truths, and Other Surprising Discoveries from the Science of Exercise, by by McGill alumni and school 1500m record holder, Alex Hutchinson “I want to find out what I should do to improve my running and what’s useless according to science,” says Jarry.

****

“I’m into historical fiction or fantasy combined with mysteries at the moment,” writes Dr. Colleen Cook, McGill’s Trenholme Dean of Libraries.

Over the holidays, Cook will read Angelmaker, by Nick Harkaway, which she calls “a combination of fantasy and British crime with a labyrinthine plot.”

Also on Cook’s list are 2000 Whitbread Book Award-winner, English Passengers, by Matthem Kneale; C. J. Sansom’s Dissolution; and Jamaica Inn, a murder mystery written in 1936 by Daphne du Maurier and made into a movie by Alfred Hitchcock three years later.

****

Earl Zukerman, the Athletics and Recreation communications officer known for issuing press releases at all hours of the day and night, says that the holidays are usually the time he tries to catch up on his sleep. But, says Zukerman, “as someone who has a fascination with the origins of hockey, I am planning on reading Architecture On Ice – A History of the Hockey Arena, a new book by Howard Shubert, just published by the McGill-Queen’s University Press.”

Zukerman notes that the book includes pictures of six of the seven rinks that the McGill hockey team has called their home since being founded in 1877, including the Lower Campus Rink, Victoria Skating Rink, Crystal Rink, Westmount Arena, Mt. Royal Arena, Montreal Forum and McConnell Arena.

****

Like Earl Zukerman, Elyse Cragg, Assistant Manager on the Web Communications team, is hoping to use the holidays to rest up and recharge her batteries. That being said, she says “I may keep reading the fairly low-brow Behind Closed Doors, by B.A. Paris, which is a mystery in the vein of books like Gone Girl. I may also pick back up Redefining Realness if I have the chance. It’s the autobiography of Janet Mock, a leader in the trans community whose honesty has brought a lot of visibility to the often life-threatening challenges facing this marginalised group.”

****

“My ‘to read’ list is always growing! I read widely, but for holiday reading, I particularly love intricate mysteries and smart, engrossing, character-driven novels,” writes Jan Bottomer,Music and Arts Career Advisor in the McGill Career Planning Service. “For the former, Wilkie Collins’ classic Victorian detective novel The Moonstone seems like a perfect winter read. I’ve also recently discovered Irish author Tana French and her excellent Dublin Murder Squad Series so next up is #2, The Likeness. For the latter, Ann Patchett’s Commonwealth, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah and Zadie Smith’s Swing Time are all on my wish list. Last but not least, over the holidays I love to re-read fellow bibliophile Helene Hanff’s totally delightful 84 Charing Cross Road which chronicles her warm and hilarious decades-long correspondence with Marks & Co. Booksellers in London.

****

People still looking for inspiration on what to read over the holidays or what to give as gifts should take a look at the recommended book gift list of McGill-Queen’s University Press titles. Support you University press!

Share this article







Category: Uncategorized