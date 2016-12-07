Browse > Home Blog / Fall semester final exams

Fall semester final exams

The Fall semester final exams start on Wednesday, Dec, 7, and end on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Most exams will be held in the McGill Sports Complex (e.g. Currie Gym and Fieldhouse) with a small number in various classrooms on campus. As weather and transit delays are always a possibility in December, please stay informed of any potential scheduling delays by checking:

the McGill homepage

the Exams website

and McGill’s social media feeds.

The final schedule with room locations can be found on the Exams website, along with other helpful information.

For exams administered by the Faculties of Law, Medicine, Dentistry, School of Continuing Studies and those held at Macdonald Campus, please refer to their respective websites.

A few important reminders before you arrive at your exam:

Please leave your valuables at home – you will not be allowed to keep personal items at your exam seat along with any materials not necessary for the exam – the University is not responsible for lost or stolen property.

Don’t forget your valid McGill ID card – you must present it when you arrive at your exam .

. Cell phones, smart watches or other electronic devices cannot be accessed or consulted during exams (including when escorted to the washroom) and must be placed under your desk with your belongings for the duration of the exam.

All final examinations are governed by the University examination regulations.

Conduct during examinations is also governed by the Code of Student Conduct and Disciplinary Procedures in the Handbook on Student Rights and Responsibilities.

If you are looking for ways to de-stress during exams, the McGill Counselling Service is holding daily sessions of Yoga, Therapy Dogs and Guided Relaxation. No registration necessary.

Share this article







Category: Blog