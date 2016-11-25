Browse > Home Blog / Tentative agreement reached with AMUSE/Casuals

Tentative agreement reached with AMUSE/Casuals

The Association of McGill University Support Employees (AMUSE/Casuals)/Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and McGill University have agreed on all aspects of a new collective agreement.

The final elements were agreed on at a meeting the two parties held earlier today, in the presence of the conciliator appointed by the ministère du Travail.

The University will soon submit the tentative agreement for approval to McGill’s senior leadership. The union and the University will then finalize the text of the agreement and the union will submit it to the vote of its membership at a date to be communicated later.

The parties have agreed not to communicate the contents of the agreement until the vote has taken place.

AMUSE/PSAC (Casuals) represents approximately 1,400 casual employees.

