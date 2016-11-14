Browse > Home Blog / Student Life and Learning coming to you!

Student Life and Learning coming to you!

McGill students are invited to meet the members of the Student Life and Learning (SLL) team and other key members of the McGill student affairs team at the SSMU Cafeteria (University Center, 3480 McTavish, 2nd Floor), on Monday, Nov. 21, from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.

This is a great opportunity for students to meet the people responsible for making their life better at McGill and to talk about any concerns or issues they are experiencing. Students don’t have to face problems alone – the SLL group is here to help resolve issues and come up with solutions to challenges students might be facing.

