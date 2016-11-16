Vaccination education campaign

The McGill Students for Vaccination Education and Awareness, invite people to take part in the first annual Let’s Talk about Vaccines three-part seminar series. Join us on Nov. 22, 23 and 24, from 6–7 p.m. at 3600 Rue McTavish, on the 3rd Floor in the SSMU Ballroom. This week-long campaign hopes to establish a community-learning platform through evening-time conferences held by nationwide vaccinology and immunology experts with Q&A sessions. Listen to experts in the field provide credible information, inquire about any of your concerns, and help yourselves to lovely refreshments. More information.

