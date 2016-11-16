Browse > Home / Blog / Vaccination education campaign

Vaccination education campaign

Posted on Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Students-for-vaccinationsThe McGill Students for Vaccination Education and Awareness, invite people to take part in the first annual Let’s Talk about Vaccines three-part seminar series. Join us on Nov. 22, 23 and 24, from 6–7 p.m. at 3600 Rue McTavish, on the 3rd Floor in the SSMU Ballroom. This week-long campaign hopes to establish a community-learning platform through evening-time conferences held by nationwide vaccinology and immunology experts with Q&A sessions. Listen to experts in the field provide credible information, inquire about any of your concerns, and help yourselves to lovely refreshments. More information.

Share this article

Category: Blog

Tag:

Post a Comment

  4. You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>