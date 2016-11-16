Browse > Home Blog / McGill Family Care hub

McGill Family Care hub

The Sub-committee on Family Care has gathered information over the last year to create a resource for all members of the McGill community with family and caregiving responsibilities. We recognize that working, teaching or studying while balancing family life is a very difficult thing to do. We have created this website in order to streamline communication on this topic and consolidate available information relating to schooling, childcare, elder care, health care and other community resources. Please contact us if you have any thoughts or suggestions. We hope this will be a valuable tool to continue making McGill a family-friendly campus. More details.

