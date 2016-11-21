Browse > Home Kudos / Math prof wins number theory prize

Math prof wins number theory prize

In 2000, the Clay Mathematics Institute put a $1-million bounty on each of seven particularly vexing mathematical problems. One of these “Millennium Prize Problems,” the Birch and Swinnerton-Dyer conjecture, suggests that one can simply tell whether there are a finite or infinite number of rational solutions to equations defining elliptic curves over rational numbers. McGill professor Henri Darmon may not have clinched the million bucks yet, but his Birch and Swinnerton-Dyer insights have earned him a prestigious mathematics prize from the American Mathematical Society.

The AMS Frank Nelson Cole Prize in Number Theory recognizes two of Darmon’s recent papers, which have deepened our understanding of the Birch and Swinnerton-Dyer conjecture and on possible extensions of the theory of complex multiplication: “Generalized Heegner cycles and p-adic Rankin L-series” (co-authored with Massimo Bertolini and Kartik Prasanna, with an appendix by Brian Conrad) and “Diagonal cycles and Euler systems, II: the Birch and Swinnerton-Dyer conjecture for Hasse-Weil-Artin L-functions” (co-authored with Victor Rotger). The papers were published in the Duke Mathematical Journal and the Journal of the AMS, respectively.

Darmon is considered one of the world’s leading number theorists, and the American Mathematical Society notes that the two papers in question are, in fact, “only high points of a long sequence of influential papers.” After completing his bachelor’s degree at McGill in 1987, Darmon earned his PhD from Harvard, then did postdoctoral studies at Princeton. He joined McGill’s Department of Mathematics and Statistics in 1994 and is currently a James McGill Professor.

The AMS Cole Prize is issued every six years. Darmon will receive the prize on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the Joint Mathematics Meetings in Atlanta.

