Learn more about traumatic brain injury

On Nov. 26, the Montreal General Hospital will host an interactive fundraiser to promote TBI (traumatic brain injury) awareness. The Mind the Brain campaign is designed to educate and increase public awareness of traumatic brain injury (concussions, strokes etc.) and the TBI Research program at RI-MUHC.

Activity booths will provide many hands-on learning opportunities about the effects of TBI on the brain. Clinicians from the MUHC will guide you as you learn and experience what happens after a traumatic brain injury. Experience MRI’s, obstacle courses, virtual reality, neurosurgery and more. Get more information.

