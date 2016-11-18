Celebrating McGill’s global health commitment

By Jason Clement

On Nov. 1, over 300 members of the McGill community participated in McGill Global Health Programs’ annual Global Health Night at New Residence Hall.

The evening began with a poster fair, which provided attendees the opportunity to learn about the latest work from students representing a wide variety of disciplines.

A formal speaking session followed, with Dr. David Eidelman, Vice-Principal (Health Affairs) and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, opening the proceedings. “Three years ago, the McGill Faculty of Medicine and I made a commitment to improving global health opportunities at McGill for our researchers and our students,” said Dr. Eidelman. “I am pleased to see the many groups, across not only the Faculty of Medicine but the entire McGill University campus, working in concert. Underlying this cohesion is the realization that Global Health Programs, with the services and support it offers, has become a catalyst for the academic pursuits of our faculty and students.”

Before introducing McGill Principal and Vice-Chancellor Suzanne Fortier, Dr. Eidelman told the crowd of the recent Senate approval for the creation of a School of Population and Global Health, to be housed in the Faculty of Medicine.

Principal Fortier followed, noting how impressed she is with the growth of global health at McGill. “We are very fortunate to have strong leaders in global health. I would like to congratulate all of our students, as well as our professors for their commitment to working together to tackle emerging challenges in global health.” Acknowledging the presence of the late Arnold Steinberg’s wife, Professor Blema Steinberg, and son, Adam (who also spoke at the event), Principal Fortier announced the most recent gift from the Blema and Arnold Steinberg Family Foundation, which now funds the Steinberg Global Health Postdoctoral Fellowship Program and the Steinberg Fund for Interdisciplinary Global Health Research.

“Global Health Night is geared toward students, to highlight their work and help to generate excitement for global health on campus,” said Dr. Madhukar Pai, Director of McGill Global Health Programs, who followed Principal Fortier with a year in review of global health at McGill before introducing the night’s keynote speaker, Dr. Joanne Liu, McGill alumna and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) International President.

Dr. Liu described her path from McGill to MSF, noting that two of her early influences were an ad for MSF that she saw on a cereal box and reading the Albert Camus book The Plague. Dr. Liu spoke of her time in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the midst of a civil war in 1999 and of the more recent Ebola crisis of 2014. For students aspiring to make their own mark on global health, Dr. Liu said that, “the driver for action cannot be fear. The driver of action must be life.”

A special panel session, to which Dr. Liu also participated, followed her talk and included the following luminaries who shared their experience and journeys in global health:

Mr. Paul Frazer, Former Canadian Ambassador

Dr. Keith Martin, Consortium of Universities for Global Health

Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, Senior Vice President for Development Operations, Pfizer

Dr. Mario Raviglione, Director, Global TB Programme, World Health Organization

Global Health Night also saw the unveiling of the new branding and website of the Global Health Blog launched in July, McGill Global Health Perspectives. This new initiative aims to provide a platform for McGill students and faculty to express their own opinions and perspectives on current global health topics. The blog has published a variety of articles, including opinion pieces, field notes, event overviews, photo essays, and book reviews.

The night concluded with the presentation of Global Health Programs’ awards for students and faculty.

AWARD WINNERS:

Steinberg Global Health Postdoctoral Fellowship

José Ignacio Nazif-Muñoz, Institute for Health and Social Policy

Toyin Togun, Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Occupational Health, & McGill International TB Centre

Lena Shah, Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Occupational Health (renewal)

Vincent Duclos, Social Studies of Medicine (renewal)

Steinberg Fund for Interdisciplinary Global Health Research

Game of Zones: Transforming vector control mind sets and management skills to combatAedes aegyptiin Latin America

Early Detection of the spatial origin of infectious diseases allows the testing of hypotheses of emergence

A pilot study of household air pollution, oxidative potential and immune function in South African children

The mental health of internally displaced youth in the state of Jammu and Kashmir

Building capacity for non-communicable disease care in pregnancy in Haiti

Summer Mentored Research Opportunities in Global Health

Anna de Waal, Political Science

Clare Fogarty, Microbiology & Immunology

Tzu- Wei (Joy) Tseng, Microbiology & Immunology

Koray Demir, Medical student (MDCM)

Madlen Nash, Microbiology& Immunology

Satya Cobos Filippova, BSc in Nursing

Nadine Demko, Medical student (MDCM)

MDCM awards

Ashworth Student Travel Award

Aditi Kantipuly

Collins Oghor

Dr. Milan K. Sen Travel Award in Global Health Surgery

Doulia Hamad

Elaine E.L. Wang M.D.,C.M. Travel Award

Valerie Caldas

Medical Class of ’84 Student Bursary

Kristina Arion

The Medicine Class of 1965 International Health Student Fund

Charles EdwardLitwin

Osler Medical Aid Foundation (OMAF) Scholarship

Amissetou Baras

The Dr. Yuk Chan Ma and Dr. Yuen Kok Chan Prize in Multicultural and International Medicine

Angela Lee

Catherine Courteau

Ambassador Paul Frazer Travel Award for Global Health

Blake Linthwaite, Master of Science, Public Health

Mary A. Metcalf International Travel Fund

Frida, Blackwell, MSc (Applied) – Nursing

David Loutfi, PhD in Family Medicine

Norman Bethune Awards for Global Health

Available to graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and residents in the Faculty of Medicine

Kyong Ran van der Wal, PhD (Ad Hoc) Family Medicine

Sophie Huddart, PhD in Epidemiology

School of Physical and Occupational Therapy Global Health Travel Awards

Brittany Myhre

Mai Christine Nguyen

Kristin Woolgar-Nielsen

Global and Indigenous Health Nursing Travel Awards

Justine Behan

Laurel Stephens

Mischa Corman-François

Global Health Travel Awards for Postgraduate Medical Residents

Yassen Tcholakov, Public Health and Preventive Medicine Residency

Jean-Frédéric LeBlanc, Internal Medicine

Isabelle Malhamé, General Internal Medicine

Alina Beliavsky, Internal Medicine

Moneeza Walji, Internal Medicine

McGill International TB Centre Travel Awards

Jean-Yves Dubé

Marwan Ghanem

Danielle Cazabon

Vinicius Fava

Dr. Donald A. Henderson Prize for Outstanding Global Health Research

Category: In Focus