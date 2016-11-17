Browse > Home Blog / Forum on Indigenous studies and education

Members of the McGill community are invited to the first Open Forum on the Provost’s Taskforce on Indigenous Studies & Indigenous Education at McGill. People are encouraged to share amongst their networks. The Forum will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. in the Lev Buhkman Room (2nd floor, to the right of the cafeteria) in the University Centre, (SSMU Building 3480 McTavish St.). You can find more information and provide written feedback through a form on the website or on the Facebook page.

Questions should be addressed to indigenous.taskforce@mcgill.ca.

