Dec 3: 2017 Hult Prize @ McGill

On Saturday, Dec. 3, McGill will be hosting the Hult Prize @ McGill — the university-level competition for the prestigious Hult Prize. The Hult Prize is a social entrepreneurship challenge that invites student teams to solve some of the world’s toughest challenges, affording them a chance to win $1,000,000 in seed funding. Winners from the University will go on to represent McGill at the regional competitions in March 2017. The winners of the regional event will then participate in a six-week long accelerator to refine their ideas before presenting at the annual Clinton Global Initiative in September 2017, the final phase of the competition.

In 2013, the Aspire group, which comprised of five students from McGill, won the Hult Prize for their unique solution of using insect-derived flour in order to address food security. Since then, the Aspire initiative continues to make great headway in their mission to provide a sustainable food source to millions of people around the world.

This year’s challenge is centered on “the refugee opportunity”, specifically reawakening human potential to build sustainable, scalable social enterprises to restore the rights and dignity of 10 million refugees by 2022.

Those interested in participating can find more information online about the McGill competition and the Hult Prize. Follow Hult Prize on Facebook to get updates on related events and workshops.

Related story

Desautels MBA team wins 2013 Hult Prize competition

Share this article







Category: Around Campus