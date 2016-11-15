Cast your vote

Following a Call for Nominations for two members and two alternate members from the Full-Time Administrative and Support Staff to serve on the Advisory Committee for the Reappointment of Principal, three nominations were received by the deadline.

Victor Chisholm (Faculty of Science), Ron Critchley (Desautels Faculty of Management) and Julie Degans (Office of the Provost and Vice-Principal, Academic) have been elected by acclamation.

An election will be held to determine the two members and one alternate member of the Advisory Committee. A second call for nominations is in progress for the purpose of nominating the second alternate member.

Please vote for three candidates by assigning number 1 to your top candidate and 3 to your last.

The two candidates receiving the most number of votes will be elected as members of the Advisory Committee. The next candidate will be elected as the alternate member. The alternate member will serve only in the event that the designated member is unable to serve, in which case the alternate member will be the permanent replacement.

Read the personal statements of each nominee.

The election will begin on Friday Nov. 11, at noon (12 p.m.) and conclude Friday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m.

You may vote online by going to the webpage and following the steps outlined below:

LOG IN using your McGill username and password in the employee box and follow the instructions provided Select SURVEYS/ELECTIONS on the left hand side of the page Select ACTIVE CONSULTATION VOTE CONFIRM your selection QUIT

Should you encounter any technical difficulties please contact McGill ICS Support at 514-398-3398 or by going here.

À l’issue d’un appel de candidatures concernant la nomination de deux représentants et deux membres suppléants à temps plein du personnel administratif et de soutien de l’Université aux fins d’assister à la délibération du comité consultatif pour la reconduction de la Principal, trois candidatures ont été reçues à la date limite.

Victor Chisholm (Faculté des sciences), Ron Critchley (Faculté de gestion Desautels) et Julie Degans (bureau de Vice-principal exécutif et vice-principal aux études) ont été élus par acclamation. Une élection sera tenue afin de déterminer les deux membres ainsi qu’un des membres suppléants du comité consultatif.

Un deuxième appel de candidatures est en cours afin de déterminer le deuxième membre suppléant.

Vous devez voter pour trois candidats en assignant le numéro 1 à votre candidat de premier choix et 3 à votre candidat de dernier choix. Les deux candidats recevant le plus grand nombre de voix seront élus membres du Comité consultatif. Le candidat suivant sera élu comme membre suppléant. Le membre suppléant ne siégera que si le membre désigné est incapable de siéger, auquel cas le membre suppléant deviendra le remplaçant permanent.

Les déclarations personnelles des candidats (de 100 mots), en anglais et français, peuvent être consultées ici :

Le vote se tiendra du 11 novembre, à 12 h, au 18 novembre, à 17 h.

Pour voter, il vous suffit de cliquer sur le lien https://mcgill.omnivox.ca et de suivre les étapes suivantes :

CONNECTEZ-VOUS à l’aide de votre nom d’utilisateur et de votre mot de passe de McGill , et suivez les instructions. Choisissez SONDAGES ET ÉLECTIONS, à gauche de la page. Choisissez CONSULTATION ACTIVE VOTEZ CONFIRMEZ votre choix QUITTEZ

Si vous éprouvez des difficultés techniques, veuillez communiquer avec l’Info-service TI de McGill, au 514 398-3398, ou ici.

