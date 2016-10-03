Browse > Home / Headline News / Quarter Century Club inducts 112 new members

Quarter Century Club inducts 112 new members

Posted on Monday, October 3, 2016

Quarter-Century-2016The University held its 48th Quarter Century Club gala on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Redpath Hall. The annual event celebrates employees who have reached 25 years of service at McGill. Principal Suzanne Fortier, Interim Vice-Principal (Administration and Finance) Morty Yalovsky and Associate Vice-Principal (Human Resources) Lynne Gervais all spoke at the event, congratulating this year’s 112 new inductees on their achievement and thanking them for their dedication and commitment. The Quarter Century Club at McGill now boasts 3,046 members. See the list of 2016 inductees below.

QC1

QC2

QC3

QC4

 

Share this article

Category: Headline News

Tag:

Post a Comment

  4. You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>