Oct. 24–30: Open Access Week

“Open access” to information – free, immediate, online access to the results of scholarly research, and the right to use results – is transforming the way research and scientific inquiry is being conducted. McGill will celebrate Open Access Week International (Oct. 24–30) with events designed to bring awareness to newer aspects of the scholarly communication lifecycle. Events will include workshops on copyright and publishing as well as a Wikipedia edit-a-thon at Macdonald Campus. Get the complete schedule.

