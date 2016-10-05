Browse > Home Blog / Oct. 18: Killam Lecture with Isabelle Daunais

Oct. 18: Killam Lecture with Isabelle Daunais

The Office of the Vice-Principal of Research and Innovation, in collaboration with the Killam Trusts, invites the public to an evening with 2016 Killam Prize winner Isabelle Daunais, Professor in the Département de langue et littérature françaises, and Canada Research Chair in the Esthetics and Art of the Novel.

On Oct. 18, Daunais will be in conversation with Carole Graveline, Director of McGill’s Media Relations Office, on the theme of “Le roman pour explorer le monde et la vie.” The conversation will be held in French. The Q&A session will be bilingual.

About the Killam Prizes

Every year the Killam Program offers awards to outstanding Canadian scholars working in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, health sciences and engineering. These awards are among Canada’s most distinguished research awards. They are made possible through the Killam Trusts by a bequest of Mrs. Dorothy J. Killam, and a gift she made before her death in 1965. Recipients are chosen by a committee of 15 eminent Canadian scholars appointed by the Canada Council.

About Prof. Isabelle Daunais

Isabelle Daunais is an interntaionally renowned scholar of 19th century French literature, with emphasis on Flaubert and the realism movement. Most recently she has been researching and writing about the Quebec novel, and the ways in which the novel as form can be a lens through which a population’s collective memory can be understood. She has taught at McGill since 2004.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (cocktail reception to follow); Faculty Club Billiards Room (3450 McTavish); Free but registration is requested. For more information please contact Lorraine Torpy at 514-398-3992 or by email.

