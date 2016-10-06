Engineering showcase highlights graduate research

More than 40 graduate students from the Faculty of Engineering presented their research results via poster presentations at the fourth annual McGill Engineering Research Showcase (MERS) held by the Faculty of Engineering on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

MERS is a showcase and celebration of graduate student research in the Faculty of Engineering that also provides a forum for industry to connect with McGill’s graduate students and faculty. Attendees from industry and McGill faculty, students and alumni were also able to learn more about the innovative research taking place in the areas of Advanced Materials & Nanotechnology, Aerospace Engineering, Bioengineering, Information & Communications Technology, and Sustainability in Engineering and Design.

Six students won the best poster prize in each strategic research area:

Advanced Materials & Nanotechnology (sponsored by the McGill Institute for Advanced Materials) – Nariman Yousefi for “Green Synthesis of Ultra-Strong Graphene Oxide Hydrogels with Superior Contaminant Adsorption Capacity”

Aerospace Engineering (sponsored by the McGill Institute for Aerospace Engineering) – Luis Angel Villegas Armenta for “Development of Ignition Resistance Magnesium Alloys for Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors”

Bioengineering (sponsored by the Faculty of Engineering) – Mohamed Elkhodiry for “Improving the Re-Endothelialization of Vascular Substitutes via Peptide-based Endothelial Progenitor Cells Recruitment”

Information & Communications Technology (sponsored by the Centre for Intelligent Machines) – a tie – Asad Lesani for “A Real-Time Multiple-Sensor System for Monitoring Pedestrian and Vehicular Traffic Networks” and Marco Kassis for “Parallel Transient Simulations of Power Delivery Networks using Model Order Reduction”

Sustainability in Engineering & Design (sponsored by the Trottier Institute for Sustainability in Engineering and Design) – Leila Amiri for “Application of Geothermal Energy in Mining Operations”

