Construction forces change for Convocation prep

As a result of City of Montreal’s continuing construction project on McTavish and Sherbrooke streets, students graduating at next week’s Fall Convocation on Nov. 2 will need to pick up their camps and gowns, as well as their lineup cards, at a different location.

Instead of picking these items up at Service Point, at the south end of McTavish, near Sherbrooke St., students who will be graduating should now pick up caps, gowns and cards at the La Citadelle student residence building, at 410 Sherbrooke St. W. Look for the red and white balloons starting on Nov.1

The all-important card lists a student’s name, degree and any honours they have been awarded. Cards may be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 10 am. to 6 p.m. and on Wednesday, Nov. 2, starting at 8 a.m.

Students graduating are asked to bring their McGill ID cards or other official piece of Photo ID. More details are available on the website.

Academic dress must be returned backstage at Place des Arts by 5 p.m. the day of the ceremony.

Category: Blog