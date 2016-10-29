Browse > Home Blog / AMUSE/Casuals plan to strike Saturday

AMUSE/Casuals plan to strike Saturday

McGill has received an official notice from the Association of McGill University Support Employees (AMUSE/Casuals)/Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) indicating that the union has called a five-day strike effective Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 a.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 11:59 p.m.

AMUSE/PSAC (Casuals) represents some 1,000 casual employees, a vast majority of them students who work in support roles across the University, in areas such as Athletics and Recreation, Libraries, animal care and the bookstores. AMUSE/PSAC (Casuals) also represents many of our Work Study students.

The University has been developing contingency plans in recent days and will be deploying them in order to limit as much as possible the impact of the strike on our operations and the activities planned for the next few days. The University and the union agreed at a meeting held this evening on the essential services to be provided over the weekend.

The presence of picket lines should not impede your access to campus buildings or activities. If you are prevented from gaining access to a building or an event, please notify Security Services at 514-398-3000 (downtown campus) or 514 398-7777 (Macdonald Campus).

We will keep you apprised of further developments as they unfold.

Share this article







Category: Blog

Tag: AMUSE, strike