A McGill dentist for you right next door

By Valerie Khayat

People may be familiar with the Faculty of Dentistry’s undergraduate clinic. But many may not know that there are not one but two dental clinics in the Faculty. The Undergraduate Teaching Clinic is where dental students hone their skills while being supervised by dentists. There is also the Student and Staff Dental Health Clinic. This Service is available to anyone from the McGill community where they can be treated by the same dentists who teach the Faculty’s students.

The Student and Staff Health Clinic can provide a wide range of dental care; anything from cleanings and examinations to the management of wisdom tooth problems. Emergencies are seen quickly and making an appointment to be treated between classes or during the workday is easy as the clinic is right on campus – across the street from the main Roddick gates on Sherbrooke. The Student and Staff Dental Health Clinic accepts all McGill student and employee insurance plans for payment, including SSMU and PGSS. For information, visit the clinic at 752 Sherbrooke or call 398-3155.

From Oct. 17 – 21, it’s National Infection Control Week in Canada and the U.S. To highlight this, the Faculty of Dentistry will have an information booth in the lobby of 2001 McGill College, (where the clinics are located) on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Friday Oct. 21, from 12 – 2 p.m.

A few fun facts about the McGill Faculty of Dentistry dental clinics

Did you know?

In order to provide safe and exceptional care, we adhere to the strictest Infection Control standards.

Instruments are sterilized according to CSA standards used by hospital facilities.

Staff have on average 15 years of experience processing instruments for hospital use.

All procedures are overseen by an Infection Control Coordinator able to answer any questions or concerns you may have.

